Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Yuma Way LLC

Yuma Way LLC

Sour Flower

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 13%CBD

Sour Flower effects

Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Focused
57% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!