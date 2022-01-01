About this product
With the benefits of whole plant cannabis including chlorophyll -- a powerful antioxidant that promotes healing, boosts immunity, and reduces symptoms of anxiety.
PRODUCT INFO
Bottle: 150mg CBD, 150mg THC
Serving (1ml): 5mg CBD, 5mg THC
Approximately 30 servings per bottle.
HOW TO USE
Our drops are best taken under your tongue. We suggest using one full dropper per dose for the desired effect.
Directions: Place one full dropper under tongue. Let sit for 15-20 seconds and swallow.
