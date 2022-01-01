With the benefits of whole plant cannabis including chlorophyll -- a powerful antioxidant that promotes healing, boosts immunity, and reduces symptoms of anxiety.



PRODUCT INFO

Bottle: 150mg CBD, 150mg THC

Serving (1ml): 5mg CBD, 5mg THC

Approximately 30 servings per bottle.



HOW TO USE

Our drops are best taken under your tongue. We suggest using one full dropper per dose for the desired effect.

Directions: Place one full dropper under tongue. Let sit for 15-20 seconds and swallow.