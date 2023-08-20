Can we give you a lift? This daytime pick-me-up combines 300 mg THC with uplifting Vitamin B-12, energy-boosting guarana, green tea extract (a natural source of caffeine), and our sunny creamsicle flavor.
Good for: quitting coffee / reaching cruising altitude / hangovers
Store in a cool, dry place. Shake well. Drop desired dose under your tongue. Let sit for 15-20 seconds, then swallow.
Yummi Karma makes cannabis products that are as fun as they are functional.
It all started when our mom was having trouble sleeping. After trying countless formulations, we came up with a cannabis sleep tincture that helped her get off medication and, most importantly, get some Zzz’s. That tincture is now our most beloved product, Drift Away. Seeing how cannabis helped our mom to be her best self, we wanted to keep paying that goodness forward. So we launched Yummi Karma, California’s first full line of cannabis tinctures designed for specific wellness solutions.
Now we’ve expanded into high-dose tinctures with imaginative flavors that make daily cannabis use something to look forward to—so that even more people can experience the benefits of cannabis.