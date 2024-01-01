About this product
Escape to paradise with YUMZ LAB's Farm Bill Compliant Delta-9 THC Fruit Punch Gummies. Each vibrant gummy captures the tropical essence of an island getaway, blending the bold, refreshing flavors of exotic fruits with the energizing lift of Delta-9 THC.
Every bite bursts with a medley of tangy citrus, ripe berries, and sweet tropical notes, creating a symphony of flavors reminiscent of a chilled fruit punch enjoyed beachside. These gummies don't just taste amazing—they offer a perfectly balanced dose of Delta-9 THC, delivering a smooth, uplifting experience that enhances the flavor adventure.
Soft and chewy, these gummies delight your senses with juicy fruit punch flavor in every bite, followed by a calming, euphoric buzz that builds gently. The euphoria is as layered as the flavor, making each gummy a complete experience that blends taste and sensation.
YUMZ LAB's Fruit Punch THC Gummies are an invitation to embrace the tropical vibes and savor a flavor journey like no other. Each edible brings a perfect blend of sweet, tangy, and thrilling flavors, with a balanced high to match. Enjoy responsibly, and let the fruit punch adventure carry you to new heights of bliss.
Yumz - Delta 9 THC Gummies - Fruit Punch
by Yumz Lab
About this brand
Yumz Lab
Yumz Lab from Los Angeles, California is the leading producer for the highest quality THCA vapes, Flower, Delta 9 gummies + Psychoactive nootropics.
https://yumzlab.com/
