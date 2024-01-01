We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Yumz Lab
THCA Vapes, Flower + Delta 9 Gummies
About
Shop
Catalog
Our story
Yumz Lab from Los Angeles, California is the leading producer for the highest quality THCA vapes, Flower, Delta 9 gummies + Psychoactive nootropics.
https://yumzlab.com/
read more
Product spotlight
Here are the top recommended products from Yumz Lab
Delta-8 THC edibles
Yumz - Delta 8 THC Gummies - Drip Drops - 3000mg
by Yumz Lab
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Tigers Blood + Watermelon Kush
by Yumz Lab
Delta-8 THC edibles
Yumz - Delta 9 THC Gummies - Fruit Punch
by Yumz Lab
Delta-8 THC edibles
Yumz - Delta 9 THC Gummies - Cotton Candy
by Yumz Lab
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Lemon Cake
by Yumz Lab
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Honey Berry
by Yumz Lab
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Yumz - THCA Vape - 18 Grams - Bundle
by Yumz Lab
Delta-8 THC edibles
Delta-8 THC edibles
Yumz - Delta 9 THC Gummies - Sour Green Apple
by Yumz Lab
Delta-8 THC edibles
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
