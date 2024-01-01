Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Bubblegum Kush

by Yumz Lab
THC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

🌟 Introducing the Yumz 6 Gram Disposable Vape 🌟

A groundbreaking innovation that redefines vaping, setting new standards for convenience, potency, and cutting-edge technology. As the world's first 6-gram disposable vape featuring a digital screen, Yumz offers a seamless and powerful experience for both novice and seasoned users. Infused with a unique blend of D9, THC-A, and THC-P, this device delivers a perfectly balanced and potent effect, elevating your vaping journey like never before.

And now, we’re excited to introduce our latest flavor—Bubblegum Kush! 🍬

New Flavor: Bubblegum Kush 🍬
Dive into a wave of nostalgia with the sweet, sugary notes of Bubblegum Kush. This new flavor adds a delightful, playful twist to your vaping experience, blending the smooth essence of bubblegum with a subtle Kush undertone. Each puff is a perfect fusion of sweetness and relaxation, making your Yumz experience as tasty as it is powerful.

Whether you’re enjoying the smooth high of our three-cannabinoid blend or indulging in the sweet satisfaction of Bubblegum Kush, the Yumz 6 Gram Disposable Vape is here to elevate your experience to new heights.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Yumz Lab
Yumz Lab
Shop products
Yumz Lab from Los Angeles, California is the leading producer for the highest quality THCA vapes, Flower, Delta 9 gummies + Psychoactive nootropics.

https://yumzlab.com/
Notice a problem?Report this item