🌟 Introducing the Yumz 6 Gram Disposable Vape 🌟



A groundbreaking innovation that redefines vaping, setting new standards for convenience, potency, and cutting-edge technology. As the world's first 6-gram disposable vape featuring a digital screen, Yumz offers a seamless and powerful experience for both novice and seasoned users. Infused with a unique blend of D9, THC-A, and THC-P, this device delivers a perfectly balanced and potent effect, elevating your vaping journey like never before.



And now, we’re excited to introduce our latest flavor—Bubblegum Kush! 🍬



New Flavor: Bubblegum Kush 🍬

Dive into a wave of nostalgia with the sweet, sugary notes of Bubblegum Kush. This new flavor adds a delightful, playful twist to your vaping experience, blending the smooth essence of bubblegum with a subtle Kush undertone. Each puff is a perfect fusion of sweetness and relaxation, making your Yumz experience as tasty as it is powerful.



Whether you’re enjoying the smooth high of our three-cannabinoid blend or indulging in the sweet satisfaction of Bubblegum Kush, the Yumz 6 Gram Disposable Vape is here to elevate your experience to new heights.

