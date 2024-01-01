About this product
🚀 Introducing the Yumz 6 Gram Disposable Vape 🚀
The next evolution in vaping technology is here, setting a new gold standard for convenience, potency, and innovation. As the world’s first 6-gram disposable vape with a digital screen, Yumz delivers a premium, user-friendly experience for both beginners and seasoned vape enthusiasts alike. Featuring a potent blend of D9, THC-A, and THC-P, this vape packs a balanced, powerful punch that will elevate your sessions to new heights.
And now, we’re proud to introduce our latest flavor—Jet Fuel! ✈️
New Flavor: Jet Fuel ✈️
Buckle up for a high-octane vaping experience with Jet Fuel, our bold new flavor designed to give you an energizing boost. With its intense, uplifting effects and rich, diesel-inspired flavor profile, Jet Fuel delivers a smooth, powerful vaping experience that invigorates your senses and keeps you cruising at high altitudes.
Whether you're seeking a balanced blend of cannabinoids or the electrifying taste of Jet Fuel, the Yumz 6 Gram Disposable Vape combines innovation, flavor, and convenience in one sleek package, ready to take your vaping journey to the next level.
About this brand
Yumz Lab
Yumz Lab from Los Angeles, California is the leading producer for the highest quality THCA vapes, Flower, Delta 9 gummies + Psychoactive nootropics.
https://yumzlab.com/
https://yumzlab.com/
