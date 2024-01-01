Yumz - THCA Vape - 6 Grams - Tigers Blood + Watermelon Kush

by Yumz Lab
About this product

ntroducing the Yumz 6 Gram Disposable Vape, the ultimate game-changer in vaping technology that fuses convenience, power, and flavor into one extraordinary device. As the world’s first 6-gram disposable vape with a digital screen, this innovation delivers a next-level experience for both newcomers and seasoned vape enthusiasts alike. Packed with a potent blend of D9, THC-A, and THC-P, this vape offers a perfectly balanced, robust effect that elevates your vape sessions like never before.

But that's not all—this disposable vape comes in two incredible strains: Tigers Blood and Watermelon Kush. The Tigers Blood strain brings a bold fusion of sweet strawberries, juicy watermelon, and a touch of coconut, creating a tropical flavor explosion that keeps your taste buds dancing. On the other hand, the Watermelon Kush strain delivers a smooth, refreshing hit with hints of ripe watermelon and a subtle earthy undertone, offering the ultimate relaxing experience with each inhale.

Equipped with a digital screen, the Yumz 6 Gram Disposable Vape allows you to track your battery life and monitor your usage for precise, consistent control. Whether you're looking for flavor-packed fun with Tigers Blood or a chill, refreshing vibe with Watermelon Kush, this vape promises to satisfy both your flavor cravings and desire for a potent, smooth high.

Experience the future of vaping with Yumz 6 Gram Disposable Vape—unmatched convenience, innovation, and delicious strains, all in one sleek, portable device.
About this brand

Yumz Lab
Yumz Lab from Los Angeles, California is the leading producer for the highest quality THCA vapes, Flower, Delta 9 gummies + Psychoactive nootropics.

