About this product
Our tinctures have been specially crafted to harness the powerful benefits of broad-spectrum CBD, combined with the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit. This citrus-flavored concoction is quickly absorbed under the tongue and provides the perfect solution for quick relief.
Directions: Take one dropper full by mouth once daily or as needed.
† These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Directions: Take one dropper full by mouth once daily or as needed.
† These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yuzu CBD Plus
The highest quality broad-spectrum CBD plus the healing powers of the Yuzu Fruit.