Coffee Bean Splash CBD mg: 5mg per piece Qty: 35 pieces, 50 pieces, 70 pieces per bag
About this product
Chef Jean Marie Aubonne travels the world over searching for the best of the best roasted coffee beans and covers them in his award-winning premium chocolate. These delicious morsels deliver all the powerful benefits of CBD combined with the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit.
Key Benefits You Might Experience†:
Reduced inflammation
Reduced blood pressure
Fights depression
Directions: As a dietary supplement, take one (1) or more pieces daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional.
Contains no: gluten, yeast, corn, wheat, egg, fish products, or preservatives.
† These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About this brand
Yuzu CBD Plus
The highest quality broad-spectrum CBD plus the healing powers of the Yuzu Fruit.