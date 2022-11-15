Our lemongrass lotion, with lidocaine added to our broad-spectrum CBD formulation, is a great option to combat aches and pain locally. This highly concentrated formula harnesses the power of broad-spectrum CBD and the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit.



Apply directly to the source of your discomfort and let the added lidocaine help reduce pain and swelling.



Key Benefits You Might Experience†:



Reduced Inflammation

Pain Relief

Recommended Use: As a dietary supplement, apply directly to the inflamed area no more than twice daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional.



† These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.