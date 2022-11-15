Sea Salt Caramels CBD mg: 10 mg per piece, 25 mg per piece / 10 or 30 pieces per bag
About this product
These buttery soft caramels will melt in your mouth and not stick to your teeth! This classic sea salt confection is handcrafted with real vanilla beans and delivers the powerful benefits of CBD, combined with the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit.
Key Benefits You Might Experience†:
Reduced inflammation
Increased Immunity
Improved Skin Health
Directions: As a dietary supplement, take one (1) or more caramels daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional.
Contains no: gluten, yeast, corn, wheat, egg, fish products, or preservatives.
† These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About this brand
Yuzu CBD Plus
The highest quality broad-spectrum CBD plus the healing powers of the Yuzu Fruit.