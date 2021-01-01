About this product

The Grindz-n-Pack'r is the 2nd generation of our initial offering the Fillz-n-Pack'r however with the Grindz-n-Pack'r you have the ability to grind your product and fill your cone at the same time. No messing around picking up your product off a rolling tray or the table to load your cone. Just twist off the Grinder portion to pack your cone with our Pack'r tool and twist the Grinder back on to grind more



Grindz-n-Pack’r gives you a perfect packed cone every time assuring a dense, flavorful, slow burn of your favorite product or herb (no canoeing, no air pockets). Please note the Grindz-n-Pack’r holds the cone so securely that it is easy to pack the cone too tightly. It may take a few times to master the perfect pack.



Convenient and easy to use, all you need to do is drop in a 1-1/4” (83mm or 84mm) paper cone, add your product, pack, and burn.



Proudly made in the USA from Aerospace grade billet aluminum, the Grindz-n-Pack’r is strong, durable and can accompany you to wherever the party takes you.



Our close tolerance cone holding design combined with our stainless-steel packing tool assures a tight condensed pack. Other products on the market are made from plastic or nylon and loosely hold a cone while unsuccessful attempts are made using a cardboard straw to pack your product.



Quality is everything. We are an AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 Certified Manufacturer. Parts we produce fly at 30,000 feet where failure is not an option. We put the same quality into every Z Cannabis Company product we produce. When you purchase a Z Cannabis Company product you will always get the highest quality that you rightfully deserve

