Raspberry Cough - 4G Live Resin Disposable vape

by Zaleaf
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here

About this product

Raspberry Cough energizes with a fruity Sativa blend and innovative THC-A resin.
Uplifting raspberry terpenes
Energizing sativa blend
Premium THC-A live resin
Energize your senses with Raspberry Cough. This Sativa blend comes in a 4-gram device with THC-A live resin, a pre-heat button, autodraw technology, and custom raspberry terpenes for an uplifting experience.

FEATURING

4-Gram device
Exclusive THC-A live resin formulation
Pre-heat button
Autodraw technology
Custom designed sauce terpenes

About this strain

Raspberry Cough is a 70% sativa strain bred by Nirvana Seeds. A cross between a Cambodian landrace and ICE, Raspberry Cough exhibits clear-headed uplifting effects good for productivity.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item