About this product
Runtz is the result of crossing two hugely popular strains in the form of Gelato and Zkittlez. This flavourful, aromatic, and massively potent cultivar has taken the world by storm. With a brief flowering phase of 8–9 weeks, Runtz can be grown in a wide variety of environments and deliver exceptional results. Standing at around 130–180cm, Runtz has the potential to grow fairly tall, but is very receptive to LST and other training methods. Once ready to yield, growers can get their hands on around 450–500g/m² indoors and 400–450g/plant outdoors.
When it comes time to enjoy its buds, Runtz showcases massive flavours evoking memories of the sweetest candy from your childhood. These flavours are simply awesome and lend themselves well to smoking, vaping, and dabbing. With a whopping 27% THC to its name, Runtz delivers a deep and relaxing physical stone that, while it won't lock you to the couch, will provide you with the soothing effect you’re looking for.
When it comes time to enjoy its buds, Runtz showcases massive flavours evoking memories of the sweetest candy from your childhood. These flavours are simply awesome and lend themselves well to smoking, vaping, and dabbing. With a whopping 27% THC to its name, Runtz delivers a deep and relaxing physical stone that, while it won't lock you to the couch, will provide you with the soothing effect you’re looking for.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.