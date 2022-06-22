About this product
Sometimes, a strain's name says it all. Sticky Beast Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a fast auto that produces dense, super-sticky bud in record time. She is the result of a 3-way cross of some truly legendary genetics: OG Kush, Bubble Gum, and Critical Auto. Sticky Beast Auto stays relatively short, reaching heights of roughly 2.5ft (80cm), which can be great for indoor growers working with tight spaces, or outdoor gardeners looking to keep their crop out of sight. But don't let that fool you; her short stature doesn't come at the cost of poor yields; Sticky Beast Auto produces up to 400g/m² indoors and 120g/plant outdoors of tight, crystalline indica bud. With roughly 18% THC, the strain exhibits a strong, relaxing stone that's perfect for when you need to unwind.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.