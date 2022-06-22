Sometimes, a strain's name says it all. Sticky Beast Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a fast auto that produces dense, super-sticky bud in record time. She is the result of a 3-way cross of some truly legendary genetics: OG Kush, Bubble Gum, and Critical Auto. Sticky Beast Auto stays relatively short, reaching heights of roughly 2.5ft (80cm), which can be great for indoor growers working with tight spaces, or outdoor gardeners looking to keep their crop out of sight. But don't let that fool you; her short stature doesn't come at the cost of poor yields; Sticky Beast Auto produces up to 400g/m² indoors and 120g/plant outdoors of tight, crystalline indica bud. With roughly 18% THC, the strain exhibits a strong, relaxing stone that's perfect for when you need to unwind.