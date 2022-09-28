Keep your pet regular and support their digestive health with Zendo’s 200mg CBD Pet tincture. Our unique formula is packed with natural turmeric, CBD distillate, and a MCT oil blend intended to ease digestion. Turmeric is believed to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, antiviral, antibacterial, anti-fungal, & wound healing properties. This product is the perfect way to ease your pets discomfort & anxiety in a natural way.