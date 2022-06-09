About this product
This Premium 100MM Zig-Zag 2-Way Cigarette Rolling Machine is the standard in tobacco rolling machines. This roller allows you to achieve the quality and consistency you can't get with the traditional hand rolling method. The result is a perfectly rolled cigarette every time, for maximum smoking pleasure, minimum effort and little wasted tobacco
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ZIG-ZAG
We've been perfecting the art of making premium rolling papers for over 140 years. Born out of a moment of spontaneous creativity, we've since grown into the World's most renowned rolling paper brand. Discover the Zig-Zag story.