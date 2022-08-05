All Zig-Zag papers have a thin glue line to provide a perfect seal – every time. Derived from the sap of the African acacia tree, the natural properties of gum Arabic provide a consistent seal without impacting the taste of your smoke.
Our most popular paper
78mm x 44mm
Made using Natural Flax Plant Fibers
100% Natural Gum Arabic
24 booklets per carton, 32 papers per booklet
Promo Display - 48 Booklets
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We've been perfecting the art of making premium rolling papers for over 140 years. Born out of a moment of spontaneous creativity, we've since grown into the World's most renowned rolling paper brand. Discover the Zig-Zag story.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.