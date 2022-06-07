At ZIG ZAG, we always put your happiness first. That is why we use top-quality materials and new manufacturing techniques that allow us to develop premium products used by people all over the world.



The amazing set of cigarette/ joint rollers is a must-have for people who enjoy a handmade roll.



Why is this product for you?



Our premium cigarette joint roller 1 roller to ensure an easier and more secure roll. The cigarette papers ensure a smooth, strong, and slow burn for a better experience.



Some of the amazing features of this Rolling Paper:



Classic cigarette roller by ZIG ZAG;

Color: white;

Size: 70 x 38 mm;

Compact and lightweight, use with any brand paper - Preferably Zig Zag!

Easy to carry;

Smooth design for easier rolling;

Made of plastic

Helps roll for a Strong, fine, and slow burn;

Non-toxic materials;

Does not impact the taste of your smoke;

Cool design.

Enjoy handmade cigarettes with the ZIG ZAG rolling papers!