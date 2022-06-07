About this product
At ZIG ZAG, we always put your happiness first. That is why we use top-quality materials and new manufacturing techniques that allow us to develop premium products used by people all over the world.
The amazing set of cigarette/ joint rollers is a must-have for people who enjoy a handmade roll.
Why is this product for you?
Our premium cigarette joint roller 1 roller to ensure an easier and more secure roll. The cigarette papers ensure a smooth, strong, and slow burn for a better experience.
Some of the amazing features of this Rolling Paper:
Classic cigarette roller by ZIG ZAG;
Color: white;
Size: 70 x 38 mm;
Compact and lightweight, use with any brand paper - Preferably Zig Zag!
Easy to carry;
Smooth design for easier rolling;
Made of plastic
Helps roll for a Strong, fine, and slow burn;
Non-toxic materials;
Does not impact the taste of your smoke;
Cool design.
Enjoy handmade cigarettes with the ZIG ZAG rolling papers!
About this brand
ZIG-ZAG
We've been perfecting the art of making premium rolling papers for over 140 years. Born out of a moment of spontaneous creativity, we've since grown into the World's most renowned rolling paper brand. Discover the Zig-Zag story.