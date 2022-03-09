About this product
300MG CBD
Chicken Flavored
Suggested Use: Shake well before use. Dosage and frequency vary from pet to pet, making experimentation key. Give directly to your pets, add to their food, or make your own CBD treats.
Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT Medium Chain Triglycerides), Non-GMO Sunflower Lecithin, CO2-Extracted Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil, Chicken Flavoring.
Contains less than .3% THC.
About this brand
Ziggy's Naturals
Ziggy's Naturals is an LGBTQ+ owned business. We strive to give the best customer service to all of our customers! We offer supreme quality, pure, pharmaceutical grade CBD hemp oil products that are extremely consistent, resulting in the cleanest and most effective CBD experience available. We carry full spectrum Hemp products as well as pure CBD Isolate Hemp products. Head on over to our website to Discover, Indulge and Thrive on Ziggy's Naturals CBD.