Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Zob Glass

Zob Glass

024 inch OG Beaker

About this product

This monster beaker from Zob Glass is not for people with weak lungs. It's approx. 24 inches tall, and can hold a ton of smoke. A diffused down stem provides great diffusion to help cool and clean the smoke. The three prong ice pinch lets you fill this bad ass pipe with ice. The beaker is made of 5mm. thick glass. Zob standard 18mm. ground glass slide is included with this beast.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!