This monster beaker from Zob Glass is not for people with weak lungs. It's approx. 24 inches tall, and can hold a ton of smoke. A diffused down stem provides great diffusion to help cool and clean the smoke. The three prong ice pinch lets you fill this bad ass pipe with ice. The beaker is made of 5mm. thick glass. Zob standard 18mm. ground glass slide is included with this beast.