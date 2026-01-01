About this product
LIVE RESIN INFUSED! Dark chocolate orange. Run-Aways: experience the bright tang of ripe orange thoughtfully paired with exquisite dark chocolate for an unparalleled flavor pairing and profile, elevated further with a live resin infusion.
5 Pieces - 20mg THC Each
100mg THC per Package.
5 Pieces - 20mg THC Each
100mg THC per Package.
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About this product
LIVE RESIN INFUSED! Dark chocolate orange. Run-Aways: experience the bright tang of ripe orange thoughtfully paired with exquisite dark chocolate for an unparalleled flavor pairing and profile, elevated further with a live resin infusion.
5 Pieces - 20mg THC Each
100mg THC per Package.
5 Pieces - 20mg THC Each
100mg THC per Package.
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About this brand
ZOI Smiles
Welcome to ZOI, where we redefine the cannabis experience through premium edibles and topicals crafted with precision, care and a commitment to wellness. Our mission is simple:to enhance lives by delivering high-quality, effective, and enjoyable cannabis-infused products that cater to both body and mind. We believe that chocolate is not just a treat. Our passion for creating artisanal chocolates drives us to use the finest ingredients, ensuring each bite is a gourmet delight!
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