Utopia Glass

Hoss Glass 18 Inch Colored Top Thick Beaker Bong with Carry Case and Parts

About this product

This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts!

Thick Beaker with Colored Top. This Beaker is much like the classic beaker with a few updates to styling and durability. It has been designed with a thick 10mm glass bottom, a new streamlined ice catcher, and a thick joint. The Colored top also comes in a variety of five different colors. It provides a sleek new look to a classic piece
Dimensions :
Height: 18" Inches / 450mm
Joint Size: 14mm Bowl
Thickness: 7mm
Includes :
(1) H151 - Thick Beaker with Colored Top

(1) YX10C - 14cm Color Downstem

(1) YX12NCP - 14mm Cone Bowl

(1) YX21C - 14mm Super Thick Bowl

(1) Q005 - 14mm Quartz Banger

(1) Hoss Glass Carry Case
