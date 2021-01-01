Utopia Glass
About this product
This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts!
The Tartan Straight Tube is a graphic waterpipe for those with impeccable style. The pattern has a fabric-looking texture and creates a great visual affect. The Tube has a disc ice-catcher
Dimensions :
Height: 18" Inches / 450mm
Joint Size: 14mm Bowl
Stem Length:4" Inches / 10cm
Tube Diameter:50mm
Thickness: 5mm
Includes :
(1) H164 - Tartan Straight Tube
(1) YX10 - 10cm Tartan Diffuser Downstem
(1) YX12 - 14mm Tartan Cone Bowl
(1) YX21 - 14mm Super Thick Tartan Bowl
(1) Q005 - 14mm Quartz Banger
(1) Hoss Glass Carry Case
