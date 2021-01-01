About this product

Treat yourself to a splash of berry deliciousness blended with our proprietary Cypress THC Extract™. Each ZootRock contains just 5mg of THC, so it's easy to control your experience. One all natural, sugar-free nugget provides a perfect introduction to cannabis—add more to reach your desired ZootLevel. Pass the Zoots and share the bliss!



ZootBerry ZootRocks are sugar free, gluten free and vegan. ZootRocks are handmade from naturally sourced ingredients and contain no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Sold in packages of twenty (100mg THC total).