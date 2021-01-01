Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Zoots by Ionic

Zoots by Ionic

Berry ZootRocks 100mg

About this product

Treat yourself to a splash of berry deliciousness blended with our proprietary Cypress THC Extract™. Each ZootRock contains just 5mg of THC, so it's easy to control your experience. One all natural, sugar-free nugget provides a perfect introduction to cannabis—add more to reach your desired ZootLevel. Pass the Zoots and share the bliss!

ZootBerry ZootRocks are sugar free, gluten free and vegan. ZootRocks are handmade from naturally sourced ingredients and contain no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Sold in packages of twenty (100mg THC total).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!