Indulge your cravings with sinfully delicious ZootBites Caramel Espresso Brownies—Washington State’s best-selling baked edible! Gluten-free ZootBites are handmade with rich, premium chocolate and all natural ingredients. Each decadent brownie is blended with 10mg THC and contains just 70 calories and 3.5g fat— so you can indulge without the guilt.