eclaire88 on November 30, 2019

Everyone who works here is so knowledgeable and helpful! Dedicated to education and high-quality products, this unique boutique is an oasis amongst the sea of CBD influx everywhere. Liz, Sage, and Nathan have created a warm and welcoming environment, generously sampling out their product and educating each customer. Great people, great product, great experience! Highly recommend giving them a visit and trying their product if you haven’t!