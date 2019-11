Great customer service! Everyone is awesome and very knowledgeable. Very different from your normal dispensary. Great vibes and environment very professional. I will come back soon!

CBD store said:

Thank you so much for your feedback! We are glad you had a great visit. We pride ourselves in the service we provide to all our guests. Please feel free to show us your review on your next visit and receive a 35% off any item in the store. If you have any questions please contact us @ 702-639-2224. Have an amazing day! - The Boomer Team