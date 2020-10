Like our name suggests, Cannabliss exists to create a peaceful buying experience for our customers when it comes to all things hemp and CBD. At our e-dispensary and future locations we aim to achieve our 3 primary goals. 1) To ONLY carry organic, reputable, tested, and trustworthy hemp and CBD products, 2) To maintain a staff of experts that are well educated in the science and business of cannabis. We encourage continuing education within the industry. 3) To aim to be more than just a "store". We plan to offer amenities like educational events hosted online and in-person. ​Currently one of our unique amenities is FREE DELIVERY within certain regions of North Carolina. Call us at 980-222-4419 for more details.