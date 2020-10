c........8 on October 11, 2020

Let me start off by saying these guys REALLY know their stuff. If you want to learn more about cannabis and find the right solution for you I highly recommend giving them a call. They also have a lot of options from tinctures, flower, topicals, vape, edibles, you name it! Oh and they have the coolest hemp masks and backpacks too, I was so surprised with their quality and also how durable the material is