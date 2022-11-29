Welcome to Carolina Bud Dispensary, established in 2021, in Rutherfordton, North Carolina. Our goal is to provide the highest quality products at the lowest price, while also developing and growing bonds and friendships throughout the community. We pride ourselves on our knowledge base and the ability to help educate and find products that will work for everyone’s very specific needs. We offer a wide range of products from edibles, flower, tinctures and vapes. Come by and see us today.