cbd-store

HILLSBOROUGHNorth Carolina
224.5 miles away

About this cbd-store

Carolina's best hemp haven: Carolina Hemp Hut! Whether you're seeking pain relief, anxiety reduction, or simply a boost of natural wellness, we offer the perfect solution. Explore our carefully chosen selection of lab-tested CBD, CBG, Delta 9 THC, THCA flower, and functional mushrooms, all legal and accessible in Hillsborough and Durham. Our helpful consultants are local experts passionate about empowering your health. Come experience the Carolina Hemp Hut difference - discover your path to optimal wellbeing at one of our convenient locations!

137 Mayo St, HILLSBOROUGH, NC
License 83-1274593
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12pm - 6pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
11am - 7pm

Photos of Carolina Hemp Hut

