Flower
Concentrate
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Other
About this dispensary
Carolina Hemp Hut
Carolina's best hemp haven: Carolina Hemp Hut! Whether you're seeking pain relief, anxiety reduction, or simply a boost of natural wellness, we offer the perfect solution. Explore our carefully chosen selection of lab-tested CBD, CBG, Delta 9 THC, THCA flower, and functional mushrooms, all legal and accessible in Hillsborough and Durham. Our helpful consultants are local experts passionate about empowering your health. Come experience the Carolina Hemp Hut difference - discover your path to optimal wellbeing at one of our convenient locations!
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 12
137 Mayo St, HILLSBOROUGH, NC
License 83-1274593
StorefrontVeteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
12pm - 6pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
11am - 7pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Open until 7pm ET
15 Reviews of Carolina Hemp Hut
