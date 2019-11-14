Follow
CBD American Shaman of Kingwood
281-623-5203
4 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$109
Deals
BOGO
Valid 11/14/2019 – 11/29/2019
Buy one VG cloud 150 or 300 at regular price and get a send one FREE
Can mix or match. Products must be of equal value.
BOGO
Valid 11/14/2019 – 11/29/2019
Buy one VG cloud 150 or 300 at regular price and get a send one FREE
Can mix or match. Products must be of equal value.
All Products
Hemp Oil Tincture
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Industrial Plant
Strain
$59.99½ oz
In-store only
VG Cloud
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$59.991 oz
In-store only
CBD Gummies
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Industrial Plant
Strain
$60each
In-store only
500 Anti Inflammitory Cream
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Industrial Plant
Strain
$109.99each
In-store only