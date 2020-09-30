CBD Jubilee is your one-stop-shop that carries a wide variety of leading CBD brands and a very knowledgeable staff. This is a woman-owned business started by a Holistic Nutritionist with over 18 years of experience in the world of health and wellness. We want to help you feel your best and get your body, mind, and spirit in balance. We have tinctures, capsules, edibles, body and skincare products, topicals and so much more. If you are struggling with anxiety, sleep, pain, depression, or other health challenges -- hemp-sourced CBD may be the best supplement for you. CBD works on an amazing system you have called the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) that has receptors throughout your brain and body. Taking CBD feeds those receptors and fires up your whole ECS to make more of your own cannabinoids. Toning up that system means taking the right CBD product, with the correct potency, on a daily basis to change your health in profound ways. CBD can be part of foundational healing that will help you on your path to being your best, healthiest self. We have lots of products that you can try when you come to the shop. Getting a taste of a wide variety of CBD tinctures is one of the best ways to make a decision. We have a great YouTube Channel that has a number of brief, informational videos to help you learn more about CBD in a fun way. Cut & paste this link into your browser and subscribe. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrQz9UfN4HJsh0zkmu_Do1Q Alix also hosts a lively and informative podcast called "Ask the Resource Queen". The show is all about the many options available to take the best care of yourself and those you love. Topics range from astrology to yoga and everything in between. Here's the link to Apple Podcasts or easy to find on your mobile device. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ask-the-resource-queen/id1462959358 Mondays we are available for private consultations over the phone or in the store.