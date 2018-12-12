Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Excellent and knowledgable staff that knows how to keep a light atmosphere while remaining professional. Awesome selection of products for your CBD needs!!
Immy234
on February 27, 2019
This is a more intimate location, but they keep it clean and have a large selection of oils and other products. The staff is always professional, but they remember me. I always get asked how it's working for me and they will let me know about any new products or information to help me to build on my relief!
chgaines420
on February 27, 2019
Cbd is a medicine of its own. It gives people great medical benefits and its improved the quality of life with so many people I know personally. It’s amazing when you hear someone has found great relief when using cbd. I will continue to use cbd and hope some others will stop in and give a shot to!
CBD store said:
Thanks for your feedback, I'm glad you enjoyed your experience with us! Providing excellent customer service is priority here at CBD Plus USA. We really appreciate you taking the time to leave us a review! -Sincerely- CBD Plus USA
Droxy405
on February 21, 2019
All the products they offer are the best CBD products around! 100% will be my CBD destination! Thank you for all of your great services and knowledge!
Lslcampbell
on January 20, 2019
Knowledgeable staff, quality products and clean, pretty store!!