Chattanooga Bud Dispensary - Chattanooga
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Staff favorites
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this cbd-store
Chattanooga Bud Dispensary - Chattanooga
Chattanooga's #1 for "HIGH" quality hemp !! We know that anxiety, pain, insomnia, and lack of energy are all real things, and affect the day to day life. We are here to help & have a plethora of Flower, Oils, Vapes, Topicals, Edibles and many more options to help you get through your daily routine with ease. Free Pre-Roll included with every order .
Leafly member since 2021
In Store Hours (ET)
Photos of Chattanooga Bud Dispensary - Chattanooga
Deals at Chattanooga Bud Dispensary - Chattanooga
You literally can ( PICK Any 5 ) $5 ITEMS FOR ONLY 19.99 &save Tons !!!
%20 OFF FOR ALL NEW CUSTOMERS . OVER 1000 NEW ITEMS IN STOCK ! EDIBLES , FLOWER AND MUCH MORE !!
RECIEVE A FREE 1 GRAM PRE-ROLL W/ ANY $5 PURCHASE , AVAILABLE EVERYDAY !! ( HAND ROLLED WITH LOVE / NOT MACHINE ROLLED )