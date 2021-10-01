Chattanooga Bud Dispensary - Chattanooga
Promotions
You literally can ( PICK Any 5 ) $5 ITEMS FOR ONLY 19.99 &save Tons !!!
%20 OFF FOR ALL NEW CUSTOMERS . OVER 1000 NEW ITEMS IN STOCK ! EDIBLES , FLOWER AND MUCH MORE !!
RECIEVE A FREE 1 GRAM PRE-ROLL W/ ANY $5 PURCHASE , AVAILABLE EVERYDAY !! ( HAND ROLLED WITH LOVE / NOT MACHINE ROLLED )
RECIEVE A FREE CBD GUMMY W/ ANY $5 PURCHASE , AVAILABLE EVERYDAY !! ( MADE & LAB TESTED IN COLORADO )
THE 100MG THC GUMMY CHALLANGE HAS ARRIVED . TRY TO STAY AWAKE . 1 GUMMY LAST FOR 6-8 HOURS . MADE IN COLORADO . PACKED WITH PREMIUM SWEETNESS AND THC !!
NOW OFFERING A BAG OF TASTY THC INFUSED , RAINBOW FLAVORED , BURST OF HAPPINESS !
SOMETIMES OUR FRIENDS GET A LITTLE ANXIETY BUT NOW YOU CAN HELP WITH A CBD PET TREAT OR 2 . IF YOUR PET LOVES THEM AS MUCH AS MY DOG DOES THEN YOU CAN ALWAYS GET THE ENTIRE BAG.
BEST DRINK EVER. MUST CONSUME W/ CAUTION . SIP & TRIP !!
*** 28 GRAMS OF PREMIUM INDOOR GROWN EXOTIC BUD ***
2 Delta 8 THC cartridges that'll leave you feeling a burst of happiness with a overall calm.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
