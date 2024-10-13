149 products | Last updated:
Culture Canna - Hermitage
At Culture Canna, we are dedicated to enhancing your wellness routine. Our dispensary is a haven for those seeking the best in recreational and therapeutic cannabis. Our knowledgeable and passionate staff is the cornerstone of our commitment to excellence. We are here to guide you with personalized consultations to ensure you find the perfect product to meet your unique needs. Whether you’re attending one of our monthly cannabis-themed events, renting our space for your own gathering, or simply exploring our website offerings, you’ll find that Culture Canna is more than a dispensary—we’re an advocate dedicated to improving the well-being of our community in every way.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 6
4019 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN
License TNHDC24161
StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountBlack owned
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
12pm - 8pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Available until Sunday at 8pm CT
October 13, 2024
September 12, 2024