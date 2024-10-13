Culture Canna - Hermitage
Logo for Culture Canna - Hermitage
CBD-STORE

Culture Canna - Hermitage

Hermitage, TN
536.7 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Loading...
149 products | Last updated:

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this cbd-store

Culture Canna - Hermitage

At Culture Canna, we are dedicated to enhancing your wellness routine. Our dispensary is a haven for those seeking the best in recreational and therapeutic cannabis. Our knowledgeable and passionate staff is the cornerstone of our commitment to excellence. We are here to guide you with personalized consultations to ensure you find the perfect product to meet your unique needs. Whether you’re attending one of our monthly cannabis-themed events, renting our space for your own gathering, or simply exploring our website offerings, you’ll find that Culture Canna is more than a dispensary—we’re an advocate dedicated to improving the well-being of our community in every way.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 6
4019 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN
Send a message
Call 6156518198
Visit website
License TNHDC24161
StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountBlack owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
12pm - 8pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm

pickup Info

Today’s hours
Available until Sunday at 8pm CT
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit

Photos of Culture Canna - Hermitage

Promotions at Culture Canna - Hermitage

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Culture Canna - Hermitage

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

2 Reviews of Culture Canna - Hermitage

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
October 13, 2024
I was pleased to enjoy a handcrafted canna Mocktail on the patio while I pondered a Great selection of choice strains; I saw my favorite strain on their menu but of course had to take a recommendation from the Bud tenders😅
September 12, 2024
I frequent both locations. Recommend to all my flower power friends and family! 😁
see all reviews