CBD-STORE
Culture Canna - Hermitage
Hermitage, TN
2 Reviews of Culture Canna - Hermitage
October 13, 2024
s........6
I was pleased to enjoy a handcrafted canna Mocktail on the patio while I pondered a Great selection of choice strains; I saw my favorite strain on their menu but of course had to take a recommendation from the Bud tenders😅
September 12, 2024
A........s
I frequent both locations. Recommend to all my flower power friends and family! 😁
Culture Canna - Hermitage