Logo for Culture Canna - Hermitage
CBD-STORE

Culture Canna - Hermitage

Hermitage, TN
536.7 miles away
Loading...

2 Reviews of Culture Canna - Hermitage

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
October 13, 2024
I was pleased to enjoy a handcrafted canna Mocktail on the patio while I pondered a Great selection of choice strains; I saw my favorite strain on their menu but of course had to take a recommendation from the Bud tenders😅
September 12, 2024
I frequent both locations. Recommend to all my flower power friends and family! 😁