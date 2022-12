I drove 30 miles because on line it said my order was ready for pick up and when I get here, they didn’t have my product. No one from the store called to let me know which was upsetting because I could have went somewhere else for what I really wanted. Dominick was really nice and helped me with something else to try but, still wasn’t what I was looking for. Also, ATM was down and had to go back to drive a couple miles more just to get to a working ATM