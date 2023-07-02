Today has been a long day for me, but I did a little more research 📚 and I know the difference between delta 8 and delta 9/ THCa. long story short the flower 🌸 I received today was Dosi Do and it is very good 🤤 . I highly recommend people to go check out there THCa 🤣there. (If your kinda confused on Delta9 THCa just got watch a couple YouTube videos like me and then you’ll see what I’m talking about 😊).I’ll definitely be shopping there frequently & thanks to the Staff team that works there Today ✌️.