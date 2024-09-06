We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Favorite
CBD-STORE
Green Stop Wellness
Houston, TX
5.0
(
4 reviews
)
1208.4 miles away
Open until Saturday at 11pm CT
main
menu
deals
reviews
4 Reviews of Green Stop Wellness
5.0
(
4
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
September 6, 2024
e........e
product here is 10/10!!!! best place to shop in HTX. has a good variety of products to choose from and always has top shelf
read full review
September 10, 2024
j........0
Plain and simple they have great product. They are my go to dispensary and they’re open late hrs so I’m always able to shop. Drive thru so I don’t have to get out. Great prices, good atmosphere ,and customer service.
read full review
November 24, 2024
j........9
Awesome product Got a free grinder and lighter
read full review
September 1, 2024
a........8
great customer service and selection
read full review
Home
CBD stores
Texas
Houston
Green Stop Wellness