September 10, 2024
Plain and simple they have great product. They are my go to dispensary and they’re open late hrs so I’m always able to shop. Drive thru so I don’t have to get out. Great prices, good atmosphere ,and customer service.
September 6, 2024
product here is 10/10!!!! best place to shop in HTX. has a good variety of products to choose from and always has top shelf
September 1, 2024
great customer service and selection