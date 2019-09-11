20 products
Valid 11/9/2019 – 1/2/2020
Hello there! Want to receive a 15% off discount in store? All you have to do is leave us a review using Leafly and then show us at the register in store!
Limit ONE per individual review.
All Products
Hawaiian Haze
from soothe
0.03%
THC
15.4%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Space Candy
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
16.6%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Buda Kush
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
17.6%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lifter
from Platinum Jane
0.3%
THC
16.72%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Jane Single Gram Pre-roll
from Platinum Jane
0%
THC
16.72%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Tangerine Stick (Half Gram Pre-roll)
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
13.33%
CBD
$5each
In-store only
CBD Kingpalm
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
12%
CBD
$13.99each
In-store only
Platinum Jane Pre-rolls 6 pack
from Platinum Jane
0%
THC
13%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Nooks+Crannies Soap
from LEEF Organics
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
LEEF ORGANICS Wild Crafted CBD Skin Serum
from LEEF Organics
0mg
THC
84mg
CBD
$35.99each
In-store only
Natures Reserve Hemp 2000mg Isolate Tincture 30ml
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
2000mg
CBD
$134.99each
In-store only
Natures Reserve Hemp 1000mg Isolate Tincture 30ml
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Natures Reserve Hemp 500mg Isolate Tincture 30ml
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Natures Reserve Hemp 250mg Isolate Tincture
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Soothe CBD Drops 750mg (Tincture) 30ml Bottle
from soothe
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$64.99each
In-store only
EcoDERM Pain Cream
from CBD Drip
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$27.99each
In-store only
Be Alert Pen 200mg
from CBD Luxe
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$32each
In-store only
Be Calm Pen 200mg
from CBD Luxe
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$32each
In-store only
RIXMIX 1500mg (Tincture)
from CBD Drip
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
RIXMIX 500mg (Tincture)
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only