ekeeler on October 19, 2019

Sandy and Green Nurse Sherri are incredibly welcoming and helpful. I can't recommend Irie Bliss enough if you are interested in using cannabis or learning how it can improve your life in general. Their products are organic and the highest quality because Sandy would't have it any other way. My favorite products are the Irie Bliss tinctures and gummies, but there is so much more. Thank you Irie Bliss!!