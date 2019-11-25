106 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 17
Show All 14
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$1000
Deals
Veterans Discount
Veterans Receive 20% off Every Day! Thank you for your service!
Veterans Discount
Veterans Receive 20% off Every Day! Thank you for your service!
Staff picks
Hemp-Infused Gummies 600mg - Sleep
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Mint Chocolate Blossom Tincture - 510mg
from Charlotte's Web
0.01mg
THC
510mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Hemp Oil Liquid Capsules - 450mg
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$55each
In-store only
All Products
Suzie Q
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
18%
CBD
Suzie Q
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet Grass
from Unknown Brand
0.02%
THC
24%
CBD
Sweet Grass
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Cough
from Secret Nature
0.01%
THC
16.9%
CBD
Cherry Cough
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Cobbler #5
from Secret Nature
0%
THC
18.6%
CBD
Cobbler #5
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Living Dabz Shatter - Gelato .5g / 500mg Full Spectrum CBD
from CBD Living
0.01%
THC
35.7%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Living Dabz Shatter - Durban Poison .5g / 500mg Full Spectrum CBD
from CBD Living
0.02%
THC
37.1%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Jamaican Me Crazy – K-Cup
from Pot-O-Coffee
0%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Wake N Bake – K-Cup
from Pot-O-Coffee
0%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Hazelnut Haze – K-Cup
from Pot-O-Coffee
0%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Get Roasted – K-Cup
from Pot-O-Coffee
0%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Light It Up – K-Cup
from Pot-O-Coffee
0%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Light It Up – Cold Brew
from Pot-O-Coffee
0%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Hazelnut Haze – Cold Brew
from Pot-O-Coffee
0%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
K-Cup Coffee 125mg - Various Flavors
from Chesapeake Bay Coffee
0mg
THC
125mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$38each
In-store only
Bagged Coffee 125mg - Various Flavors
from Chesapeake Bay Coffee
0mg
THC
125mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$38each
In-store only
Xtreme CBD Gummies 150mg - Various Flavors
from CBD Xtreme
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Amp'd Up Energy Shot
from CBD Xtreme
0mg
THC
5mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$4each
In-store only
Koi Naturals Shot 25mg
from Koi CBD
0%
THC
25%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Living Water - 10mg CBD Isolate
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$5each
In-store only
BCBD Full Spectrum CBD Tincture - 1000mg
from Burns CBD
0.01mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$80each
In-store only
BCBD Isolate CBD Tincture - 1000mg
from Burns CBD
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Strawberry Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 250mg
from Koi CBD
0.01mg
THC
250mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Strawberry Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 500mg
from Koi CBD
0.01mg
THC
500mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Strawberry Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 1000mg
from Koi CBD
0.01mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Lemon Lime Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 250mg
from Koi CBD
0.01mg
THC
250mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Lemon Lime Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 500mg
from Koi CBD
0.01mg
THC
500mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Lemon Lime Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 1000mg
from Koi CBD
0.01mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$1000each
In-store only
Natural Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 250mg
from Koi CBD
0.01mg
THC
250mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Copy of Natural Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 500mg
from Koi CBD
0.01mg
THC
500mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Peppermint Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 250mg
from Koi CBD
0.01mg
THC
250mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Peppermint Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 500mg
from Koi CBD
0.01mg
THC
500mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Peppermint Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 1000mg
from Koi CBD
0.01mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$1000each
In-store only
Spearmint Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 250mg
from Koi CBD
0.01mg
THC
250mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Spearmint Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 500mg
from Koi CBD
0.01mg
THC
500mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Spearmint Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 1000mg
from Koi CBD
0.01mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$100each
In-store only
Orange Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 250mg
from Koi CBD
0.01mg
THC
250mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Orange Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 500mg
from Koi CBD
0.01mg
THC
500mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40each
In-store only
123