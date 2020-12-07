Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Topicals
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this cbd-store
Modern Day Hemp Company
We believe in the method of "Try it, before you buy it." We vet all products that come through this store. Some of these products are very expensive, especially if they do not work. There are a lot of products that do not work out there for you to have to do this vetting process. Everything we have in our store works. So we believe in samples. Come in and see us, and we will fill you with joy. We will find you something that works. We promise!