Looking for a CBD & vitamin store near the Shelby Township / Utica area? Choose Mother Earth Natural Health - The CBD Experts at 47403 Van Dyke Avenue to find what you need and get relief today! We are just north of 21 Mile Road, next to McDonald's and across the road from Mexican Village restaurant. Knowing which products are best can be a daunting task to work through. You need quality products that are as advertised, with third party lab test results, and can offer you relief. We specialize in CBD oil, CBD gummies, CBD capsules, CBG & CBN products, CBD creams and roll-ons, CBD patches, CBD drinks, CBD coffee and tea, CBD honey, CBD chocolate, CBD flower and vapes, CBD for dogs and cats. We are more than just CBD! We also feature CBG, CBN, HHC, Delta-9 THC products, functional mushrooms, vitamins, supplements, fish oils, essential oils, sage bundles, Himalayan salt lamps, and more. Our team of CBD Experts are friendly and knowledgeable, ready to answer any questions and recommend the best products for the condition you need relief from. We are experienced in working with customers experiencing anxiety, pain, inflammation, sleep troubles, ADHD, autism, seizures, age-related conditions, and far more. We can even make product recommendations for dogs, cats, horses, small animals, and birds to get relief from anxiety, pain, seizures, and inflammation. As The CBD Experts, our mission is to create a warm, clean and inviting customer experience rooted in quality, safety and education. We have over 20+ years of combined experience in the cannabis industry and have an expertise in proper dosing recommendations depending on what you are needing relief from. Ask about the Trust Mother Earth™ program and what sets us apart from any other CBD store and even other natural health retailers.